PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis fired a 47 Wednesday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club to top the rest of the field in the final Mountain League match of the season.
McGinnis won every Mountain League match this season.
The Lady Bison shot a 180 as a team with Allison Shipley shooting a 66 and Karli Bietz recording a 67.
Bellefonte had the low team score with a 153.
Lady Mounties’ Camden Potter (53), Sami Hardy (59) and Abby Vaux (61) combined to shoot a 173 on their home course.
“It was our (Mountain League) season ender and I was so impressed with the Lady Bison scores,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “It was a beautiful day and it was so awesome to watch the improvement of each and every girl.
“Christina came in with the lowest score as she has done for each Mountain League match played this year. She clinched the top spot out of all of the Mountain League lady golfers. She has practice hard throughout the past year and truly deserves this honor. Karli, Sage (Hoppe), and Allison have all put a tremendous effort into this season and it shows as well. Today was our lowest score for the season.
Clearfield is back in action Oct. 1, hosting Curwensville.
P-O travels to Hollidaysburg Tuesday.
Bellefonte—153
Bella Corman 49, Sam Shaw 49, Rianna Morris 55. Others: Sara Rados 57, Sydney Clute 58, Angela Strouse 66.
Hollidaysburg—163
Ashden Stitt 53, Emma Kennedy 54, Sam Shoemaker 56. Others: Sabrina Sargent 60, Kendyl Raley 73, Ava Bentura 77.
Philipsburg-Osceola—173
Camden Potter 53, Sami Hardy 59, Abby Vaux 61. Others: Ivy Reed 63, Harley Williams 63, Jocelyn Hutton 70.
Clearfield—180
Christina McGinnis 47, Allison Shipley 66, Karli Bietz 67. Others: Sage Hoppe 77.
Penns Valley—DNS
Paige Dobson 59.