BLAIRSVILLE — Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis competed in the Western Regional Golf Tournament Tuesday at Tom’s Run Golf Course.
McGinnis carded a 100, shooting 50 on both the front 9 and back 9.
“What a great season-ender for us,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “Christina practiced hard and has remained a consistent golfer. She now has experience at the regional level and is super motivated to go back next year.
“In the beginning of the season the girls set a phrase “You get what you work fore” as a team motto and it was proven true for the Lady Bison. We were able to compete as a team at districts and had an individual move on to regionals. What a great group of girls.”
North East’s Lydia Swan shot a 74 to win the tournament by five strokes over Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno.