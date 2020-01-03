WILLIAMSPORT — Aaron McCloskey poured in 40 points, ripped down 11 rebounds and grabbed six steals to lead the Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team to its first win of the season, a 68-37 win over Williamsport Christian on Friday.
Brennen Michael added 11 points, five boards and five steals, while Richard Passmore recorded 10 steals. CACS grabbed 30 steals as a team.
Clearfield Alliance (1-7) is back in action today, hosting the Clearfield Alliance Tournament.
CACS—68
McCloskey 16 6-11 40, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 2 1-4 5, Michael 5 1-2 11, Blowers 2 0-0 4, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 2 1-4 5, Ramkawsky 1 1-2 3, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 10-23 68.
Williamsport—37
Hamm 0 0-0 0, Eisley 1 0-0 3, Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Douglass 0 0-0 0, Barker 11 2-3 24, Baney 1 2-6 4, Roller 2 0-0 4, Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-9 37.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 2; Eisley.
Score by Quarters
CACS 20 20 11 17—68
Williamsport 4 10 11 12—37