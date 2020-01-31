Clearfield Alliance’s Aaron McCloskey garnered his 1,000th point on Friday in a 63-43 victory over visiting Williamsport Christian.
McCloskey finished the night with 33 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Remington Crawford added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Richard Passmore had 10 rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance imrpoved to 2-17 overall. The Crusaders host Centre County Christian on Tuesday.
Williamsport Christian—63
McCloskey 14 3-7 33, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 6 2-2 14, B. Michael 3 0-0 7, Blowers 0 1-2 1, N. Michael 2 0-0 4, Manno 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 6-11 63.
Clearfield Alliance—43
Hamm 0 0-0 0, Eisley 3 0-0 6, Ulmer 0 0-0 0, Douglass 0 0-0 0, Barker 14 2-3 33, Baney 1 0-0 2, Roller 1 0-0 2, Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-3 43.
Three-pointers: Barker 3. McCloskey 2, B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
WC 6 20 6 11—43
CACS 15 14 22 12—63