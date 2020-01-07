Clearfield Alliance basketball’s Aaron McCloskey has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 4.
McCloskey scored 40 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the Crusaders’ victory over Williamsport Christian. He also had six steals in the game.
“Everything seemed to click for the entire team at Williamsport Christian on Friday and with that showed us just what Aaron is capable of achieving,” said CACS head coach Mike McCloskey. “He has stepped it up this year and has been working hard and it paid off for him during that game.”