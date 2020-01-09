PITTSBURGH — Neither Maurkice Pouncey or David DeCastro are interested in a 17th game this year.
Both Steelers interior linemen dropped out of the Pro Bowl. Pouncey (knee) did not play in Pittsburgh’s final game of the season. DeCastro did. He’s also made the previous four Pro Bowls in a row. Pouncey is an eight-time selection himself.
Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio is replacing DeCastro while Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly swaps in for Pouncey.
Pouncey and DeCastro were the only Steelers selected to the all-star game on offense. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, are still set to attend. Fitzpatrick is making his first appearance while Watt is going as a non-alternate for the first time in his career.