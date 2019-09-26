AUSTIN, Texas — He’s not making Tom Herman money (at least not from the University of Texas), but Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey isn’t offering his services pro bono, either.
The Longhorns’ Minister of Culture (an honorary, reportedly unpaid position) makes $12,000 for every course he teaches independently at the University of Texas and $6,000 for every course he co-teaches, according to an offer letter obtained by mySA.com
The 1993 UT alum served as a visiting instructor since 2015 and was appointed as a professor of practice.
It’s unclear how many classes McConaughey will teach or co-teach during the 2019-2020 school year.
The 49-year-old actor is incredibly involved in Austin and with the University of Texas. Earlier this summer, he announced his investment in Austin FC as a co-owner and he appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay.
McConaughey has appeared in over 50 films and won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Rob Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in “Dallas Buyers Club.”