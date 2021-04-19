MATTHEW ALLEN TROXELL
COALPORT — Matthew Allen Troxell, 33, of Roseland, died unexpectedly Friday, April 16, 2021, in Coalport. He was born Oct. 1, 1987 in Altoona, a son of Tim Troxell and the late Babs (Alleman) Troxell. Matt is survived by his father; a sister, Sarah A. Matish; and a brother, Sam A. Troxell, all of Roseland.
Matt graduated from Glendale High School Class of 2006 and had been employed as a roofer for John Ross Roofing.
At this time there will be no viewing or services. A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the near future. Arrangements by McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow.