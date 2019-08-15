Josh Dobbs got his chance to start; now, it’s Mason Rudolph’s turn.
Rudolph will be the first quarterback to play during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed during a news conference on the final day of training camp at Saint Vincent College.
The second-year former third-round pick is competing with Dobbs to be the top backup to Ben Roethlisberger.
“I look at (starting Saturday) is an opportunity — I’m out there in the stadium, (so) it’s a great opportunity to play and to enjoy moving the ball up and down the field with your teammates,” Rudolph said. “I think every opportunity is big and I’m trying to take advantage of every single one, so I don’t really weigh one higher than the other. … I weigh very high on myself and I try to achieve a certain measure level of standard I want to play up to each week.”
Rudolph threw two touchdown passes as the second passer during last week’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.
He completed 5 of 8 passes for 91 yards and no interceptions, the same line Dobbs had in two possessions.
Tomlin said the Steelers have “every intention” of getting impressive fourth-string quarterback Devlin Hodges some series to play Saturday after he guided the offense for four drives last week.
“Obviously some in-game things dictate (whether Hodges will play),” Tomlin said.
As has been typical protocol in recent years, 37-year-old Ben Roethlisberger will sit out the first two preseason games. He is expected to get his only preseason action in the third game at Tennessee.