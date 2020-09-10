The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in August in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Jeffrey Lynn Rodgers Jr. of Philipsburg and Hannah Elaine Pettenati of Philipsburg.
- William Joseph Crooks of DuBois and Donna Kay Shawl of DuBois.
- Christian Blair Williams of Evans City and Madison Margaret Meyers of DuBois.
- Brent Dustin Taylor of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Katlin Ross Tocimak of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Aaron Daniel Angstadt of Philipsburg and Courtney Rochelle Patterson of Philipsburg.
- Andrew Alexis Maguire of Morrisdale and Logan Debra Curley of Morrisdale.
- Matthew Stephen Reed of DuBois and Kimberly Anne Hiles of DuBois.
- Jason Alan Wells of DuBois and Angela Marie Everhart of DuBois.
- Jesse Allen Fishel of Coalport and Cassandra Lynn Keagy of Coalport.
- Shawn Allen Linberg of Clearfield and Ashley Marie Lucas of Clearfield.
- Kyle Victor Couturiaux of Allport and April Sue Lynn Eddy of Philipsburg.
- Joshua Michael St. Louis of Houtzdale and Katelyn Elizabeth Barnett of Madera.
- Richard Michael Zapsky of Houtzdale and Cereta Ruth Bloom of Houtzdale.
- James Joseph Morgillo of DuBois and Angela Rae Carnaham of DuBois.
- Jonathan Wayne Stahl of Glen Campbell and Jade Lee Lichty of Glen Campbell.
- Hylan Andrew Lewis of DuBois and Kara Shalane Morgan of DuBois.
- Jamie Lynn Reid of Burnside and Leslie Dawn McMasters of Burnside.
- Marlin Edward Freeman of Brisbin and Kathy Ann Freeman of Ramey.
- Joshua Patrick McGarry of Curwensville and Keirstin Marley Anne Bradley of Curwensville.
- Edward Joseph Murray of DuBois and Jolene Renee Rodgers of Punxsutawney.
- Stephen P. Campbell of Curwensville and Beth A. Poole of Curwensville.
- Thomas Lee Golding of Allport and Sherri Lynn Sharpless of Houtzdale.
- Ryan Michael Adamson of West Decatur and Jill Ann Bush of West Decatur.
- Brent Nevin Knepp of Clearfield and Elizabeth Lee Miller of Clearfield County.
- Dustin John Stouffer of Houtzdale and Elizabeth Marie Grace of Houtzdale.
- John D. Reed Jr. of DuBois and Christina Inez Hannah of DuBois.
- Ethan Chadwick Olson of DuBois and Mickayla Diane Morris of Grampian.
- Brandon Anthony Palumbo of DuBois and Taylor Marie Lockitski of DuBois.
- John P. Rygol of Omaha, Ne. and Gwenndolyn Celesete Porter of Omaha, Ne.
- Shaye William Smith of DuBois and Nicole Lynn Adamson of DuBois.
- Robert Allen Goodrow III of Clearfield and Casey Lynn Lindstrom of Clearfield.
- James L. Turner of Mahaffey and Nicole Louise Carfley of Mahaffey.
- William Jason Pearce Jr. of Hastings and Hannah Renee Porter of Hastings.
- Richard Ray Cowder of Woodland and Kayla AnnJohnston of Woodland.
- Chase Garrett Abbott of Clearfield and Taylor Elizabeth Peters of Clearfield.
- Shawn Daniel Anderson of DuBois and Mina Elaine Rexach of DuBois.
- James J. Williams of Philipsburg and Christina Marie Williams of Philipsburg.
Steven Jerome Smith of Coalport and Kimberly Renee Sarver of Coalport
- .
- Lincoln Conrad Munshower of Curwensville and Katelyn Marie Coder of Curwensville.
- Calvin Scott Rainey of New Millport and Sharon Lynn Passmore of New Millport.
- David Edwin Snyder of Penfield and Heather Marie Spangler of Penfield.
- Mark Jacob Zabinski of LaJose and Jordan Alexis Esposti of Mahaffey.
- Michael Scott Horton of Clearfield and Morgan Renee Baker of Clearfield.
- Chad Edward Albright of Houtzdale and Autumn Ann O’Donnell of Houtzdale.
- Jon P. Giles of DuBois and Ricki M. Gray of DuBois.
- Tyler James Bishop of Woodland and Sadie Mae Barrett of Woodland.