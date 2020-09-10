The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in August in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Jeffrey Lynn Rodgers Jr. of Philipsburg and Hannah Elaine Pettenati of Philipsburg.
  • William Joseph Crooks of DuBois and Donna Kay Shawl of DuBois.
  • Christian Blair Williams of Evans City and Madison Margaret Meyers of DuBois.
  • Brent Dustin Taylor of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Katlin Ross Tocimak of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
  • Aaron Daniel Angstadt of Philipsburg and Courtney Rochelle Patterson of Philipsburg.
  • Andrew Alexis Maguire of Morrisdale and Logan Debra Curley of Morrisdale.
  • Matthew Stephen Reed of DuBois and Kimberly Anne Hiles of DuBois.
  • Jason Alan Wells of DuBois and Angela Marie Everhart of DuBois.
  • Jesse Allen Fishel of Coalport and Cassandra Lynn Keagy of Coalport.
  • Shawn Allen Linberg of Clearfield and Ashley Marie Lucas of Clearfield.
  • Kyle Victor Couturiaux of Allport and April Sue Lynn Eddy of Philipsburg.
  • Joshua Michael St. Louis of Houtzdale and Katelyn Elizabeth Barnett of Madera.
  • Richard Michael Zapsky of Houtzdale and Cereta Ruth Bloom of Houtzdale.
  • James Joseph Morgillo of DuBois and Angela Rae Carnaham of DuBois.
  • Jonathan Wayne Stahl of Glen Campbell and Jade Lee Lichty of Glen Campbell.
  • Hylan Andrew Lewis of DuBois and Kara Shalane Morgan of DuBois.
  • Jamie Lynn Reid of Burnside and Leslie Dawn McMasters of Burnside.
  • Marlin Edward Freeman of Brisbin and Kathy Ann Freeman of Ramey.
  • Joshua Patrick McGarry of Curwensville and Keirstin Marley Anne Bradley of Curwensville.
  • Edward Joseph Murray of DuBois and Jolene Renee Rodgers of Punxsutawney.
  • Stephen P. Campbell of Curwensville and Beth A. Poole of Curwensville.
  • Thomas Lee Golding of Allport and Sherri Lynn Sharpless of Houtzdale.
  • Ryan Michael Adamson of West Decatur and Jill Ann Bush of West Decatur.
  • Brent Nevin Knepp of Clearfield and Elizabeth Lee Miller of Clearfield County.
  • Dustin John Stouffer of Houtzdale and Elizabeth Marie Grace of Houtzdale.
  • John D. Reed Jr. of DuBois and Christina Inez Hannah of DuBois.
  • Ethan Chadwick Olson of DuBois and Mickayla Diane Morris of Grampian.
  • Brandon Anthony Palumbo of DuBois and Taylor Marie Lockitski of DuBois.
  • John P. Rygol of Omaha, Ne. and Gwenndolyn Celesete Porter of Omaha, Ne.
  • Shaye William Smith of DuBois and Nicole Lynn Adamson of DuBois.
  • Robert Allen Goodrow III of Clearfield and Casey Lynn Lindstrom of Clearfield.
  • James L. Turner of Mahaffey and Nicole Louise Carfley of Mahaffey.
  • William Jason Pearce Jr. of Hastings and Hannah Renee Porter of Hastings.
  • Richard Ray Cowder of Woodland and Kayla AnnJohnston of Woodland.
  • Chase Garrett Abbott of Clearfield and Taylor Elizabeth Peters of Clearfield.
  • Shawn Daniel Anderson of DuBois and Mina Elaine Rexach of DuBois.
  • James J. Williams of Philipsburg and Christina Marie Williams of Philipsburg.

Steven Jerome Smith of Coalport and Kimberly Renee Sarver of Coalport

  • Lincoln Conrad Munshower of Curwensville and Katelyn Marie Coder of Curwensville.
  • Calvin Scott Rainey of New Millport and Sharon Lynn Passmore of New Millport.
  • David Edwin Snyder of Penfield and Heather Marie Spangler of Penfield.
  • Mark Jacob Zabinski of LaJose and Jordan Alexis Esposti of Mahaffey.
  • Michael Scott Horton of Clearfield and Morgan Renee Baker of Clearfield.
  • Chad Edward Albright of Houtzdale and Autumn Ann O’Donnell of Houtzdale.
  • Jon P. Giles of DuBois and Ricki M. Gray of DuBois.
  • Tyler James Bishop of Woodland and Sadie Mae Barrett of Woodland.

