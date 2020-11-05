The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in October in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Casey Laine Pennell of Clearfield and Carol Lee Frelin of Clearfield.
  • Russell Lee McKenrick of Olanta and Sheri Lynn Davis of Olanta.
  • Devan Andrew Ebersole of Frenchville and Caitlyn Elizabeth Shifter of Frenchville.
  • Derrick Thomas Graham of Hawk Run and Jessica Dawn Way of Hawk Run.
  • Timothy Melvin Orcutt of Curwensville and Jessica Lynn Bowman of Hyde.
  • Ethan Hunter Best of Allport and Madison Nicole Williams of Allport.
  • Tanner Michael Shope of Curwensville and Kaytlyn Christine Elizabeth Evans of Clearfield
  • Donald Lee West Jr. of West Decatur and Samantha Marie Schnarrs of West Decatur.
  • Lee Edward Hummel of Osceola Mills and Lucinda A. Socoski of Osceola Mills.
  • Curtis James Teats of Morrisdale and Fayeanna Grace Catherine Tarner of Morrisdale.
  • Brian S. Murawski of Morann and Carrie Lynn Reams of Morann.
  • Kenneth J. Long Jr. of Philipsburg and Lori L. Hughes of Philipsburg.
  • John Edward Spellen of DuBois and Sue Ann Anderson of DuBois.
  • Jason Mark Eveleth of Clearfield and Savannah Kay Yugovich of Clearfield.
  • Bryce Michael Fleming of Olanta and Alyssia Lynn Steiner of Olanta.
  • Justin Adam Oaks of Mahaffey and Nicole Gabriella Sciarappa Mihalow of Mahaffey
  • Ronald Calvin Button III of DuBois and Hannah Nicole Berringer of DuBois.
  • Steven B. Kempner of DuBois and Catherine L. Luzier of DuBois.
  • Jordan Leroy Bush of Mahaffey and Kristi Ann Peace of Mahaffey.
  • Edward E. Westover Jr. of Westover and Megan Dawn Kephart of Westover.
  • Harry Lynn Spade of Irvona and Deborah J. Hood of Irvona.
  • Stephen Patrick McCloskey of Woodland and Marlene June Weitoish of West Decatur.
  • Preston Tyler Quick of West Decatur to Angela Marie Anderson of West Decatur.
  • Nicholas Kyle Kuhn of Coalport and Katlynn Christine Kutruff of Coalport.
  • Jeffrey Alan Spencer of Clearfield and Margaret Mary Louise McCauliff of Clearfield.
  • Joshua Allen Root of Rossiter and Lindsay Gail Huey of Rossiter.

