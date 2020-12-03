The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in November in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Alan G. Sattler of West Decatur and Karen Ruth Schnarrs of West Decatur.
  • William George Bowley II of DuBois and Marrissa Nicole Wright of DuBois.
  • Cory David Jamieson of Clearfield and Olivia M. Brink of Clearfield.
  • Michael Adam Jenkins of Curwensville and Beth Catherine Peoples of Curwensville.
  • William John Swatsworth Jr. of DuBois and Casey Nicole Wilcox of DuBois.
  • Todd David Carney of DuBois and Rebecca Lynn Smith of DuBois.
  • John Arnold Baker of Philipsburg and Debi Jeanne Hirschbiel of Houtzdale.
  • John C. Petersen of DuBois and Ellen Sue Schall of Natrona Heights.
  • Matthew Arthur John Simpson of Ottawa, Ont. and Kate Annie Stearns of North Kingstwon, R.I.
  • Rick Rambo Irwin of Grampian and Windy L. Kerin of Grampian.
  • Joel Michael Porter of DuBois and Staphanie Marie Conrad of DuBois.
  • Herbert Anthony Krueger III of DuBois and Lorianne Marie Barbey of DuBois.
  • Joseph Michael Morrison of DuBois and Shealene Marie Schuckers of DuBois.
  • Adam B. Bloom of Pennsylvania Furnace and Stephanie Renee Harman of Osceola Mills.
  • James Allen Michaels of Clearfield and Leslie Marie Round of Clearfield.
  • Sami G. Wallace of Clearfield and Lisa Marie Donahue of Clearfield.
  • Clayton Daniel Read of DuBois and Carly Lynne Wallock of DuBois.

