MIAMI _ The Miami Marlins and Major League Baseball continue to investigate what caused an outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in 18 members of the Marlins’ traveling party in Philadelphia, including 16 players, testing positive and the team’s season being shut down at least through Sunday.
But also at issue is whether Marlins players will be paid for the seven games postponed this week.
The team’s full traveling party, for the time being, will remain quarantined in Philadelphia as they wait for clarity from MLB about the next steps in resuming their season.
The Marlins had one new positive test from its round of testing Tuesday, a source confirmed Wednesday.
The team already went through another round of testing Wednesday morning. Results typically take between 12 and 24 hours.
According to multiple sources briefed on the situation, some Marlins players who tested positive for COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, such as aches, a sore throat and runny nose.
None are believed to have become very ill or required hospitalization as of late Tuesday night.
The Marlins are “trying to get as much info as possible” to determine the outbreak’s origin and are still in the investigative phase, according to a source. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday said the league has “some theories as to what might have happened” but “nothing definitive at this point.”
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, in a Tuesday statement, said the team “conducted a successful and healthy Spring 2.0 before departing on the road and experiencing challenges.”
The Marlins did not have any positive tests surface during the three weeks that they practiced at Marlins Park in preparation for the season.
After finishing that round of practices, the Marlins were in Atlanta for a pair of exhibition games against the Braves on July 21 and 22 and have been in Philadelphia ever since.
Their first positive test came Friday. Three more positive COVID-19 results came in hours before the Marlins played their Sunday series finale against the Phillies. Seven more positive results came Monday, then four more Tuesday and one more Wednesday.
The outbreak has caused the Marlins to remain isolated at two hotels in Philadelphia. Those who tested positive were taken to a separate hotel in Philadelphia where they remain in quarantine. Everyone else in the traveling party remains at the original team hotel, where they are avoiding any form of group gatherings.
The Marlins also halted practices at their alternate training site in Jupiter on Tuesday, according to a source. This is precautionary since eight players working out at the alternate site were part of the team’s travel roster for two exhibition games in Atlanta.
No one at the Jupiter site has been confirmed to have tested positive since the outbreak inside the traveling party began.
___
Meanwhile, the Marlins continue to prepare reinforcements for their roster so they can field a team whenever they are cleared to play.
MLB said it will announce any schedule changes for next week in the coming days.
The Marlins’ pitching staff has been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19.
At least two members of the rotation tested positive: Jose Urena and Sandy Alcantara (according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman). Multiple relievers also have tested positive.
That’s why Miami claimed three pitchers off waivers this week: Justin Shafer, Mike Morin and Josh Smith. Morin, a right-hander designated for assignment by the Brewers in recent days, is 11-11 with two saves and a 4.65 ERA in his career.
The Marlins also expect to be without at least four starting position players when they next take the field, including shortstop Miguel Rojas, outfielder Harold Ramirez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and outfielder/first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper. But several key Marlins position players had not tested positive.
A Marlins player anticipates the imminent return of outfielder Matt Joyce, who missed all of July workouts is expected unless he decides to opt out. But he needs to go through protocol to resume workouts. Outfielder Lewis Brinson, who also missed much of July workouts, is healthy and expected to join the club when the team resumes play.
The team is also adding infielder Logan Forsythe, a nine-year MLB veteran recently released by the Phillies. Forsythe, 33, is a career .246 hitter with 70 home runs, 305 RBI and 387 runs scored. Defensively, he has primarily played second and third base over 958 career games but also has experience at first base and shortstop as well as 11 starts in the outfield.
___
Additionally, the Major League Baseball Players Association has asked MLB to pay the Marlins for the seven games missed this week, but MLB has been non-committal, according to a party involved in those discussions. The union will keep pushing the issue and believes it would win if it goes to arbitration.
The March agreement between MLB and the union stated that if the season is interrupted or canceled after play begins, players will receive prorated pay only for the number of games their teams play, but the union asked MLB to make an exception for the teams who had games canceled this week.
According to a source, MLB has agreed to pay the Yankees, Phillies and Nationals _ who all had games canceled because of fallout from the Marlins’ positive tests. With regard to the Marlins, MLB wants to do more investigation into reasons for the outbreak and want to see how many games the Marlins end up missing before agreeing to paying the Marlins.
Prominent agent Scott Boras, who represents several of the Marlins top prospects (including pitcher Sixto Sanchez and outfielder Jesus Sanchez), said Marlins players should be paid for games canceled.
“Per the agreement, unless there’s a league shutdown players should be paid,” Boras said. “If the clubs lost money due to a league shutdown, the (teams) would arguably have a provision to exclude them from paying (players).
“But there has been no league shutdown. It’s clear all the clubs are receiving all of the compensation from their external vendors this season (despite game cancelations). As the commissioner stated many times, there was an anticipation there would be positive tests.”