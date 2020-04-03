The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in March in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Dawson Joseph Glace of West Decatur and Josie Marie Eamigh of Frenchville
  • Harvey A. Miller of Irvona and Martha C. Yoder of Westover
  • Menno T. Byler of Frezeysburg, Ohio, and Barbara A. Miller of Irvona
  • Kendrick Lamar Phillips of Clearfield and Vicki Lynn Hunter of Clearfield
  • Kevin Joseph Beish Jr. of West Decatur and Bethany Danielle Hess of West Decatur
  • Mark Steven Bumbarger of West Decatur and Bambi Lynn Kelly of West Decatur
  • Jacob Thomas Spellen of DuBois and Jessica Bridget Smith of DuBois
  • Nicholas Paul Doloroso of DuBois and Rachel Marie Raffeinner of DuBois
  • John Joseph Schilling Jr. of DuBois and Jonielle Leigh Sierzega of DuBois
  • Adam John Renfrew of Knox and Kelly Lee Buchmiller of DuBois
  • William J. Shirokey of Penfield and Susanne G. Morelli of Penfield

