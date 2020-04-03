The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in March in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Dawson Joseph Glace of West Decatur and Josie Marie Eamigh of Frenchville
- Harvey A. Miller of Irvona and Martha C. Yoder of Westover
- Menno T. Byler of Frezeysburg, Ohio, and Barbara A. Miller of Irvona
- Kendrick Lamar Phillips of Clearfield and Vicki Lynn Hunter of Clearfield
- Kevin Joseph Beish Jr. of West Decatur and Bethany Danielle Hess of West Decatur
- Mark Steven Bumbarger of West Decatur and Bambi Lynn Kelly of West Decatur
- Jacob Thomas Spellen of DuBois and Jessica Bridget Smith of DuBois
- Nicholas Paul Doloroso of DuBois and Rachel Marie Raffeinner of DuBois
- John Joseph Schilling Jr. of DuBois and Jonielle Leigh Sierzega of DuBois
- Adam John Renfrew of Knox and Kelly Lee Buchmiller of DuBois
- William J. Shirokey of Penfield and Susanne G. Morelli of Penfield