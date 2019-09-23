LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ athletic department has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that lists major violations by the men’s basketball program.
According to Yahoo Sports, citing sources, KU has been charged with “lack of institutional control, three Level 1 violations in men’s basketball and there is a head coach responsibility charge against coach Bill Self.”
The Star has requested a copy of the notice of allegations received by KU, under the Kansas Open Records Act.
Yahoo also reported the notice of allegations include secondary violations made in the KU football program for “allowing an extra coach to work during practice under former head coach David Beaty.”
Beaty filed suit against the athletic department in March, alleging that it sought to concoct a reason to fire him for cause to avoid a $3 million payout.
Beaty’s lawsuit said that after he refused the athletics department’s request for an extension to pay the former coach’s payout, KU Athletics initiated an NCAA investigation into the conduct of one of Beaty’s subordinates. The investigation was a pretext to reclassify Beaty’s departure from KU as termination for cause, which would void the $3 million, according to the lawsuit.
The Star reported Friday that KU would soon receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA, which would include multiple major violations with the men’s basketball program.
The ruling could take several months to reach.