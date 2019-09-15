To keep one’s driveway looking good and in proper condition one has to perform maintenance from time to time with the maintenance defendant on the type of driveway according to realestatepros.com.
Gravel Driveway CareOver time, the gravel gets pressed into the ground, spread around, carried away, and dispersed.
If one lives in an area where you find it to be particularly wet with a lot of moisture, then a gravel driveway might be the route for you. This type of driveway typically drains water the best but there will also be areas where the stone will become washed away. Grating and evening out the stone could become a common chore for gravel driveway owners.
Gravel driveways have lots of spaces for weeds and unwanted green life to sprout their way through to the surface and one will have to spray weed killer for these plants to keep them at bay.
Blacktop Driveway CareOften times, a blacktop driveway will become cracked from wear and tear, weather, and use. One will need to either seal the entire top layer of the driveway every so often, or fill in the cracks so they do not get worse.
With grass meeting the very edge of blacktop driveways it is important to keep it edged so that the grass doesn’t start growing into the driveway and damaging it. This is a relatively simple landscaping job, but is necessary to prolong the life of your driveway.
Cement Driveway CareCement driveways also requires a sealing procedure. One can choose a “wet look” sealer, or a “dry look” sealer. Begin by typically power washing the surface of the cement to remove any stains that may have set into the surface. Then you apply the sealer to further protect the driveway from damage.
Cement driveways require regular shoveling. The worst thing for a cement driveway is water seeping down inside during freezing temperatures. This is typically what causes cracking in cement.
Paver Driveway CareBecause pavers will have crevices and cracks where each paver meets, it will be easy for debris to collect and gather. To maintain that clean and crisp look, simply regular sweeping will help achieve this.
Apply a sealant. Sealing your paver driveway is also an important way to keep it protected from the elements.
One advantage about a paver driveway is that if one stone is cracked, it’s not a big issue and there is no need to replace the whole driveway. Within an hour or two you can easily have it replaced and looking as good as new.
For more information visit http://www.realestatepros.com/2018/04/27/four-types-of-driveways-and-how-you-should-care-of-them/