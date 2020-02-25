MAHAFFEY — Quilt enthusiasts are invited to join us at Mahaffey Camp’s Spring Quilt Retreats. Two retreat dates are offered: April 15-18 and April 20-23. Come join us for a time to work on projects, share ideas with others, learn new techniques in demos and workshops, and shop the latest quilting supplies from our local vendors.
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com. Or call 277-5544 for more information.
Mahaffey Camp — providing “A Christian Center for Spiritual Growth” since 1894.