MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Camp’s Machine Embroidery Retreat will be held Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 12-15. This retreat is geared for owners of computerized embroidery machines, and provides plenty of time to work on individual projects while also learning the capability of your own machine through a variety of projects and demos. Join us for an exciting retreat filled with lots of creativity!
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com. Or call 277-5544 for more information.
Mahaffey Camp has been providing “A Christian Center for Spiritual Growth” since 1894.