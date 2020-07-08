MAHAFFEY — Papercrafting enthusiasts are invited to join the annual Papercrafting Retreat at Mahaffey Camp, held Friday through Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15. At this retreat, you’ll be able to share ideas with other crafters, take part in optional “Make & Take” classes, and see the latest supplies from our vendors – all while spending plenty of time on your own personal projects. It’s an exciting retreat you don’t want to miss!
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com. Or call 277-5544 for more information.
Mahaffey Camp has been providing “A Christian Center for Spiritual Growth” since 1894.