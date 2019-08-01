PHILIPSBURG — Michael Macionsky of Scotch Valley Country Club, won the 2019 Fish Open Thursday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Macionsky shot a 66 to edge Garrett Bastardi (Toftrees CC) and Chad Gearhart (Philipsburg Elks Lodge CC) by two strokes. Bastardi shared the Fish Open title in 2016.
Trent Miller of Belles Springs Golf Club was fourth with a 69, while Brian Short (Penn State Golf Courses), Jim Dixon (Philipsburg) and Matt Johnson (Philipsburg) tied for fifth. Miller shared the title with Bastardi in 2016 and won it again last year. Short was the 2015 champion and Dixon won in 2001.
Macionsky led the team champions, with golfers from Sinking Valley, Scotch Valley and Park Hills Golf Club also part of the foursome. Artie Fink, Ryan DelBaggio and Todd Homan were also on the team, which carded a 132.
Second place went to Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club’s Robert Mitchell, Joshua Muir, Nathan Lucas and Ray McMullen, who teamed to fire a 136.
In the net division, Barry Reese (Nittany Country Club) and Bo Sankey (Philipsburg) tied for first, each shooting 62.
Ron Eller, Jeff Herr and Gary Yoder, all out of Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club, tied for third with 65s.
The net division team champions were Tim Ronan, Todd Reifer, Allan Herr and Jeff Herr from the host club. They scored a 118.
Ronan was the 2500th player to tee off in the 24-year history of the Fish Open.
Second place went to Nittany Country Club’s Joe Beigle, Marlan Bowersox, Jim Bierly and Frank Webster, who were two strokes behind the winners.
There were 10 proximity winners on the day, led by Steve Gerhart, who recorded a hole in one on No. 13 to also garner the closest to the pin shot. It was the 14th hole in one registered in Fish Open history.
Ky Bender (No. 9), Bud Deyulis (No. 18) and Ryan Nartatez (No. 11) also collected closest to the pin shots.
Ray McMullen had the longest drive on No. 6/15 for golfers with handicaps of 10-plus, while Jim Dixon had the longest drive for golfers with handicaps of 9 and lower.
The straightest drive on No. 8/17 belonged to Sam Irvin.
The closest second shot to the pin on No. 7/16 went to Todd Homan, the long putt on No. 6/15 was sunk by John McKivison, and the squiggly line on No. 3/12 went to Andrew Mann.