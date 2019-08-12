Dear Editor,
Something that I (and many others) have suspected for the past 20 years was finally and blatantly revealed to me on Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon. There is NO justice system.
The liars, thieves, con-artists, frauds, and felons are protected by the law and “the law.” And have more ‘rights’ than their victims. The honest and law abiding citizens are belittled, ridiculed and dismissed by the law and “the law.”
The liars, thieves, con-artists, frauds and felons are given accolades and put on pedestals. How did our society become so disturbing?
Ellen Tokarchick
Houtzdale