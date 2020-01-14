Reliance Vol. Fire Co. has been established for 139 years. Reliance has no debt to the community for our equipment, whereas Hope Vol. Fire Co. has a loan for the fire truck they purchased two years ago, with help from the Moshannon Valley Fire Council.
We are not receiving any funding from the Moshannon Valley Fire Council for maintenance on our equipment. We have asked the fire council for an audit for the last six years to see where the tax dollars are going. To date, this audit hasn’t been presented to us. Now, the Philipsburg Borough Council is trying to close the doors of the Reliance Fire Co.
In recent interviews, Philipsburg Borough Council President Barb Gette said she and council members have been talking to Hope Fire Co. and they are persuading her to close Reliance. There is a life member of Reliance, who sits on borough council, who is taking steps against his own fire company. Another council member has family members related to a Hope member, so heresay is being held against Reliance.
If the borough council shuts Reliance down, do you know the ISO rating for the borough will go up? This is bad news for premiums for your fire insurance.
Reliance is asking the community to attend the Philipsburg Borough Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the borough building.
We need equal distribution of taxpayer dollars to help with equipment upkeep. We need your help!
Thank you for your support.
David Crain
Reliance Fire Company Secretary
Philipsburg