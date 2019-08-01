Dear Editor,
Kudos to the Clearfield County Historical Society for initiating the first annual Derby Hat Day at the Clearfield County Fair. What a creative and fun idea! And to pair the event with the harness racing really added to the excitement of it all. It was like having the Kentucky Derby right here in Clearfield.
Everyone came out in style — the hats were both lovely and delightful. Members of the Historical Society mingled in the grandstand graciously welcoming fair goers and hat participants. They represented their organization favorably and provided an enjoyable experience for young and old alike.
I wish to thank them for adding this wonderful tradition to the fair.
Monica Morroni-McMahon
Smithmill