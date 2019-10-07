Dear Editor,
In my opinion, the Boggs Community Park was started through the use of a matching grant to try and encourage community unity; so the then-supervisors began by using volunteers to clear brush, help paving, etc.
As phase one reached completion, new supervisors were installed and at that point several volunteers were still working at the park. But that soon ceased because complaints from those opposed to the park attempted to use health and insurance issues in the attempt to stop volunteer work — which later was exposed as false.
Then the new supervisors called for a Park and Recreation Board. Shortly after the board was formed, they stripped the board of its power and made it a consulting group with no notification to its members until the groups first meeting.
As DEP and Soil Conservation toured the park and gave their insight as to what can and can’t be done they stated that to stop erosion on the slopes, they “suggest” but can’t compel — only suggest — that vegetation be encouraged and that the existing vegetation can be cut several times a year. But the supervisors and park group’s chairperson assumed that it meant no cutting can be done.
When driving by or stopping to walk the walkway, it’s extremely evident that such an approach is devastating to our community it’s become nothing more than an abandoned lot because the present supervisors are failing their responsibility to bring to completion the previous boards plans.
Someone could ask why the project has been abandoned while there was still two volunteers willing to continue work on the park or why the supervisors and their appointed group has failed to complete the started infrastructure?
John Deacon
West Decatur