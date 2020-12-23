HYDE — Clearfield’s Crae Ruiz has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember.
Ruiz, the son of Ronece Walters and Brandon Ruiz, was introduced to the sport by his father and he went on to play 14 years, including four in high school, earning a varsity letter each season.
“Soccer is my favorite sport because it’s the sport my dad played, and the sport he taught me to play at a young age,” Ruiz said.
In addition to introducing him to the sport he loves, Ruiz credits his dad for being there for him and his younger siblings Addy and Kaiden no matter what.
“My father is my role model because he has constantly fought adversity and still does everything he can for his kids,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz has been involved in a lot of big matches in his career with the Bison, being on the winning end of 35 games and playing in the postseason in all four years. But it was a double overtime 1-0 victory in 2019 that he says was his favorite experience.
The Bison beat the Bearcats 1-0 on the road to avenge a 1-0 defeat earlier in the season at home.
“We won in double overtime against Huntington, and later went on to be Mountain League Champs,” he said.
While being part of a winning team and taking part in memorable games are important to Ruiz, he says there is plenty more to like about playing sports.
“It allows new friendships to be created among teammates, and it also keeps me in shape,” he said.
Ruiz has also learned a valuable lesson while playing sports through a pandemic.
“Sports used to be just a reoccurring thing I did every year, but COVID really made me think of it as a thing that must be cherished,” he said. “It could’ve been taken away from us, and even though it wasn’t, we had to play every game like it was our last.”
In addition to playing varsity soccer, Ruiz is also involved in student government as the secretary of student council.
He enjoys playing video games (especially Fortnite) and hanging out with friends in his free time.
Ruiz is planning to further his education upon graduation from high school, but doesn’t think he’ll continue his soccer playing career at the next level.
“I am going to attend Slippery Rock University for a degree in Computer Science,” Ruiz said. “As of now, collegiate level sports do not interest me. I really would like to focus on academics.”