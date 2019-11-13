Many hunters get their starts as small children spending time in the woods with their parents. Many parent-child bonds have been developed in the cold, early mornings waiting for just the right target to come into their sights.
That’s exactly how it happened with Morgan Rackish and her father, Andy.
“I started hunting with my dad when I was in kindergarten,” she said. “My dad is my main influence when it comes to hunting, without him making it fun for me to do I probably still wouldn’t be hunting to this day.”
Rackish has spent many a morning huddled up with her dad in tree stands and blinds. The West Branch alumnus started hunting with a rifle when she was 10 years old through mentored hunting.
She said hunting gives her some time to sit back from the daily grind.
“I like to hunt because it is my escape from the real world,” Rackish said. “There is something about watching the sun rise through the tree, the fog rolling through a hallow and the whole woods slowly come to life. It’s so refreshing to look around at all the woods has to offer and just to soak it in.”
Rackish said her dad has always made the trips fun, which is why she stuck with the sport early on.
“My dad always packed me snacks and sometimes dinner,” she said. “We would sit in a tree stand or ground blind and talk about our days and have a lot of laughs. Those moments of eating ramen noodles or chicken nuggets with my dad are memories that I will never forget. Moments like those are why I continue to go out hunting with him.”
Rackish said her favorite memory of hunting with her dad came a few years back during archery season.
“My favorite hunting memory with my dad is when I got my first deer with a bow a few years back,” she said. “The amount of excitement he showed put a nonstop smile on my face. Even when it looked like we weren’t going to find her, he never gave up. He later admitted that he never thought we we’re going to find her, but he never let me know that.”
Getting into archery was something that Rackish progressed to a few years ago.
“I have hunted deer with a rifle since I was 10 when mentor hunting began,” she said. “It wasn’t until recently that I understood the patience behind archery hunting. I dabbled in it when I was younger but in the past three years, I’ve come to have a deeper appreciation about the struggles of archery hunting. My dad and I always like to small game hunt, mostly for rabbits when we can.”
Rackish said her favorite place to hunt is in Black Moshannon. It’s a place she has gone for years with her dad.
“I’ve gotten two bucks out of there, and it’s always my lucky place if I’m having a slow day of hunting.”
Rackish said her dad has been a big influence in her love for hunting, but that the sport has also taught her a lot as well.
“Being a hunter has taught me to respect the land and the animals you hunt,” she said. “There is a certain respect I will always hold for deer and their will to survive. It has taught me that if you’re going out you are responsible for what happens to that animal. The last thing I would ever want to do is badly injury an animal and not be able to kill it humanely. My dad and I do our best to use every part of the animal, that way it did not die in vain.”
While Rackish continues to head into woods her father, she does have some places she’d like to see outside of Pennsylvania.
“My big bucket list trip is to go out west with my dad archery hunting for elk,” she said. “My dad went out there years ago and it has always been a dream of mine to go back out there with him. He taught me everything about the woods and I would love to be able to experience a hunt like that with him.”
It’s clear that all these years later, the father-daughter bond gained through hunting is just as strong.