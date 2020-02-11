Suggested Scripture(s): 1 Corinthians 13 & Matthew 22:34-40
When we think of Valentines Day, we often think about heart-shaped cards, chocolate candy, and flowers. We also associate the day with “love,” that unseen aspect of humanity that is just as real as anything we can physically see. A basic definition of love goes something like, When the concern or need of someone or something else becomes as important or more important than one’s own concerns or needs, than a state of love exists.
In the English language, we have just a single word for love, but in Greek, there are actually four words used in describing love in its different forms. Space does not permit a detailed discussion of all the Greek words for love, but I find it interesting that the most frequently used word for love in the Greek New Testament, “agape,” is the least frequently used in classical Greek. I wonder why?
Maybe like today, love was understood in ancient times as simply a noun, or something you feel or get.
But in the thinking of the New Testament writers, Agape/Love is a verb. This calls to mind teachings in Deuteronomy 6 which Jesus would later echo in his teachings concerning loving God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength, and loving our neighbors as ourselves. And, twelve times in 1 Corinthians 13 love is described by verbs and terms of action, while in 1 John 4 our profession of loving God can in fact become a lie if we hate any ofour brothers and sisters.
Agape love is therefore a deliberate act of the will and not just an emotional reaction or love for only persons who are either family or in other ways, “are just like us.”
The items below cost very little in monetary terms, but need our commitments of care, time, compassion, and energy. In fact, the only payment asked for is a desire to love and serve Jesus Christ by serving others. So if you are interested in transforming the love you have received from God and others into an action verb, take your Bible and browse through these additional passages from Isaiah 58, Romans 12, Ephesians 4, and Colossians 3:12-17.
And, here is a list of different kinds of ways by which love can become a verb for you instead of just a noun or possession:
• making our whole life an act of daily worship for God;
• renewing our minds through worship, Bible study, and healthy activities – spiritual, physical, and mental;
• having an attitude which is not conceited or judgmental towards others;
• seeking and making use of the gifts of discernment, encouragement, material giving, teaching, interpreting, and showing mercy;
• honoring others as we would like to be honored;
• loving others as ourselves;
• being an example to others through being faithful in prayer, being joyful and hopeful, and being patient in affliction;
• share with those in need and practicing hospitality;
• blessing and praying for those who have wronged you;
• being happy for those blessed with good fortune and grieving with those who grieve;
• associate with those whom the world does not love;
• not seeking revenge – even if we are in the right;
• forgiving as God has forgiven us;
• feed, give drink, and being kind to enemies;
• fighting evil with good;
• wearing compassion, kindness, and grace as we would our favorite clothes;
Happy Valentine’s Day!