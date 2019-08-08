MIDDLETOWN — A Cambria County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning “$1,000,000 Money Mania Scratch-Off” ticket, which was claimed on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
A Sheetz located at 7551 Admiral Perry Hwy., Cresson, Cambria County, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $1,000,000 Money Mania Scratch-Off game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the lottery’s mobile app.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.