HYDE — Clearfield’s Andrew Lopez scored all five goals in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Central.
Lopez had the only goal of the first half at 27:08.
He then scored at 42:04, 58:36, 59:34 and 64:24 of the second half. Luke Winters and Hayden Williams recorded assists on the goals scored just 58 seconds apart.
Graeson Graves made five saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 12-2 overall and 11-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Clearfield 5, Central 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Andrew Lopez, 27:08.
Second Half
2. Lopez, 42:04.
3. Lopez, (Luke Winters), 58:36.
4. Lopez, (Hayden Williams), 59:34.
5. Lopez, 64:24.
Shots: Central 5, Clearfield 22.
Saves: Central (Zen Wyatt) 7. Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 5.
Corner kicks: Central 3, Clearfield 3.