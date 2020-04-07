The NFL Draft was supposed to be held at Las Vegas this year. It was to be a grand spectacle, with thousands of fans and a lot of athletes in attendance as has been the case for many years.
Instead, the draft will be held in a fully virtual format with team personnel advised to be in separate locations, using phone and the internet to communicate so the NFL is in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.
Many have said they think the draft should be postponed.
Some argue that the draft process itself will be damaged and that teams won’t have the proper information at their disposal to make good choices.
Give me a break.
There is so much information out there now on all these college athletes. Tapes of every game they’ve ever played. Combine results.
The ability to talk to college and even high school coaches at a moment’s notice to discuss character, work ethic, etc...
To me, that is just not a valid argument.
Of course there are others that say it shouldn’t happen because of the pandemic that is sweeping the nation and out of respect for those suffering from the virus one way or another that the NFL Draft simply shouldn’t happen right now.
Chief among those people sounding that alarm is highly-respected NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who recently discussed the topic.
“We all want to see the days where we have the distraction of football,” Schefter said. “OTAs? That’s not happening. The offseason program? That’s not happening. The draft is happening only through the sheer force and determination and lack of foresight from the NFL. They are determined to put this on while there is carnage in the streets.”
I respect Schefter immensely and it’s hard to argue against that line of thinking.
However, I would suggest that giving the public some current sports, something as big as the NFL Draft is just what is needed during these uncertain times.
People are struggling with social distancing and having their every day lives upended due to this awful virus.
Everyone’s daily routine most likely includes checking their phones or the internet multiple times for updates of what is happening in the world and unfortunately much of the news is still grim.
In the grand scheme of things the NFL Draft is not at all important, considered what much of the nation and the world is going through, and I get that.
But the Draft can give us something to look forward to, a way to help pass the time during an April weekend that will be otherwise occupied by more of the same, and a reminder that at some point in time, maybe not for many months, that we will have some sense of ‘normalcy’ again.
I’m all for a bit of a distraction, especially if it’s football.