Public-health officials have directed Americans to stay home to slow the coronavirus spread and ease the burden on health-care providers. Most areas of the country are succeeding — so much so that hospitals and physicians are hemorrhaging cash due to declining demand for care.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month recommended that health-care providers postpone “elective” procedures to free up capacity and conserve protective equipment for treating coronavirus patients. Governors have likewise ordered providers and citizens to reschedule “non-essential” appointments. For better or worse, these directions are being stringently observed.
Hip and knee replacements are being delayed, but so are mastectomies. Some doctors are pausing chemotherapy treatments for less aggressive cancers due to government recommendations but also to avoid suppressing patient immune systems. Preventive screenings including mammograms, colonoscopies and melanoma checks have been cancelled.
It’s impossible to forecast the human cost from this suspension of care. Aggressive cancers may go undetected. Chronic conditions that have been controlled with regular check-ups and medicines may worsen. While doctors can prescribe drugs over the phone or web, physical exams and medical imaging are needed to diagnose many ailments.
Then there’s the financial cost to the health-care system. Most doctors and hospitals make most of their money on elective procedures for privately insured patients. Now their largest revenue stream has dried up. Outside of a few hot spots, few providers are inundated with coronavirus patients. They are having to cut pay and furlough staff to stay afloat.
Oxford Economics forecasts that 1.5 million “non-essential” health-care workers will lose their jobs this month. The Mayo Clinic is cutting physician salaries by 10 percent. Boston Medical Center is furloughing 10 percent of its workforce. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, with 43 hospitals and 1,000 outpatient facilities across seven states, is furloughing employees who aren’t treating coronavirus patients.
“Even though we were financially strong entering this crisis and are in a better position than many other health systems, our response to this pandemic has placed a tremendous financial burden on our ministry’s resources,” Mercy CEO John Starcher recently told employees.
St. Claire HealthCare in Kentucky is furloughing a quarter of its staff, and Appalachian Regional Healthcare is closing clinics and outpatient centers. The hospital trade association in Pennsylvania reports that its hospitals are losing $1.5 billion to $2 billion each month. Philadelphia’s Einstein Healthcare Network is projecting its biggest financial loss ever.
Contractors that provide doctors and nurses to emergency rooms are also laying off workers. Mere months ago progressives were attacking these private-equity backed staffing agencies for rolling in clover. Now their ER business has vanished since folks aren’t getting in car accidents, and fewer kids are breaking bones.
Even hospitals in New York are gasping. Eastern Niagara Hospital’s CEO Anne McCaffrey explained last week: “For the last few weeks we’ve had [non-essential] employees not working to their full capacity, many of them not working at all, expecting there would be a need elsewhere in the hospital for them. Currently, we’re not experiencing a surge of Covid-19 patients.”
Eastern Niagara last year was among two dozen or so hospitals to file for bankruptcy due to miserly Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements. A RAND study last year estimated that Medicare pays about 40 percent of what private insurers do. Medicaid typically pays about 70 percent of that...
Since most coronavirus patients who are hospitalized are elderly and lower-income, hospitals that do experience surging demand will be under-compensated for their care. Congress’s $2.2 trillion relief bill boosts Medicare reimbursements for coronavirus patients by 20 percent and includes a $100 billion fund for hospitals, but it’s unclear how this money will be allocated.
Independent physician practices won’t benefit from the federal relief. While they can apply for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, its rules limit qualifying payroll compensation to $100,000 per employee — less than a third of the average physician salary — and excludes payments to vendors like laboratories.
The avowed purpose of the government shutdowns was to reduce stress on health-care providers. But the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections now show that demand for hospital resources peaked a week ago, and thousands of hospital beds are empty in places with few Covid-19 patients.
Politicians and the press are praising health-care providers for their courage and sacrifice, and well they should. But shutting down other medical services to fight Covid-19 may put many of those same providers out of business.
