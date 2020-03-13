CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus is small in size but the benefits to students attending there are huge. The campus size allows students to know their professors and their professors to know their goals and how best to help them.
The school is located at 201 University Dr., Clearfield.
“Our faculty and the programs offered here are amazing,” said Associate Director Valerie Dixon.
The college is a community-based campus of Lock Haven University and part of the state’s System of Higher Education.
Lock Haven Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors with the most popular of those being criminal justice, healthcare professions and nursing. Students can earn an associate’s degree in business administration: management, criminal justice, healthcare professions and nursing. Bachelor degrees can be earned in applied health studies, business administration: management, criminal justice and nursing. Students can receive a master’s degree in physician assistant which is part of a satellite program with other colleges.
There are 30 full-time employees. Of that number 21 are faculty. On campus accommodations are available but a number of students commute.
Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus offers dual enrollment. Through a program in cooperation with local school districts, high school students are able to take undergraduate at a reduced cost and can earn up to 24 semester hours during a school year. High school students who are interested in dual enrollment courses with Lock Haven’s Clearfield campus should contact their high school guidance counselors.