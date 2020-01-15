Joyce Shirey of Clearfield recently was looking at her cookbooks when she came across the cake recipe below.
“I checked the Old version of the Bible and found that each ingredient was listed in the scripture mentioned,” Shirey said in her communication with The Progress. “This information is from Clearfield Womans Club Cookbook, from approximately 1960, and the author was charter member E.E. Orcutt, a well known active community member.”
SCRIPTURE CAKE
1 cup butter (Judges 5-25 –“He asked for water, and she gave him milk; in a bowl fit for nobles she brought him curdled milk.” (so curdled milk=butter)
2 cups chopped figs (1 Samuel 30-12 –“…part of a cake of pressed figs and two cakes of raisins. He ate and was revived, for he had not eaten any food or drunk any water for three days and three nights.”)
2.5 cups flour (1 Kings –“Solomon’s daily provisions were thirty cors of the finest flour”)
1 cup water or milk (Judges IV:19 –“‘I’m thirsty,’ he said. ‘Please give me some water.’ She opened a skin of milk, gave him a drink, and covered him up.”)
2 teaspoons baking powder (Amos 4-5 –”Burn leavened bread as a thank offering and brag about your freewill offerings– boast about them, you Israelites, for this is what you love to do,” declares the Sovereign LORD.”)
6 eggs (Jeremiah 17:11 –“Like a partridge that hatches eggs it did not lay are those who gain riches by unjust means. When their lives are half gone, their riches will desert them, and in the end they will prove to be fools.”
2 cups sugar (Jeremiah 6-20 –“What do I care about incense from Sheba or sweet calamus from a distant land? Your burnt offerings are not acceptable; your sacrifices do not please me.”)
1 tablespoons honey (I Samuel 14:25 –“The entire army entered the woods, and there was honey on the ground.”)
2 cups raisins (1 Samuel 30-12 –“…part of a cake of pressed figs and two cakes of raisins. He ate and was revived, for he had not eaten any food or drunk any water for three days and three nights.”)
¼ teaspoon salt (Leviticus 2-13 –“Season all your grain offerings with salt. Do not leave the salt of the covenant of your God out of your grain offerings; add salt to all your offerings.”)
Spice to taste (II Chronicles 9:9 –“Then she gave the king 120 talents of gold, large quantities of spices, and precious stones. There had never been such spices as those the queen of Sheba gave to King Solomon.” (a.k.a., season to taste with nutmeg, cinnamon or allspice.)
Follow Solomon’s advice for making a good boy – and you will have a good cake. (Proverbs 23-14)
Cream butter and sugar together first, then add eggs, water (or milk), and honey. Add the mixture of flour, baking soda, and spices. Add chopped figs, raisins. Mixture will be thick. Place into a bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.