CLEARFIELD — Local vendors are often a go-to choice when couples are planning their wedding ceremonies and receptions. As the “shop local movement grows in popularity, weddings present a prime opportunity to embrace this movement. Couples may have different ideas regarding where to tie the knot, but local vendors can be hired regardless of geography.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott, whose daughter recently got married said local vendors were excellent to work with.
“And it was nice to be able to speak to them face to face,” Stott said.
She said she left it up to her daughter, which vendors she wanted to use, and many of the vendors she chose were local vendors and they ended up being some of the best people with whom they dealt.
And because they were local, they were familiar with the venue and were familiar with their personalities and what they were looking for.
“And it helps the local economy,” she said.
Brides magazine says the biggest factor influencing wedding location is the size of the guest list and the number of people who wouldn’t be able to attend if the wedding was in a particular locale. Hometowns might be the traditional choice regarding wedding location, but the XO Group says one in four couples now host destination weddings.
Once couples choose a town or city to host their weddings, they can begin exploring the benefits of working with locally-based vendors.
Local vendors will be familiar with the area and possibly even the location where the wedding will be held. That can help couples avoid having to give directions, discuss venue protocols, and handle other tasks that must be worked out with non-local vendors.
For example, local photographers familiar with a particular venue will know all of the best places to get shots, and some vendors may have preexisting relationships with venue representatives that could ensure wedding day operations go smoothly.
Local vendors can meet with brides and grooms more readily throughout the planning process, making things less stressful on the happy couple. This also makes it easier to drop off deposits, attend meetings, make fitting appointments, or attend styling sessions. Savings Couples who travel for their weddings and employ local vendors will not have to pack as much.
Using local vendors eliminates the need to bring along bulky dresses, decorative items, flowers, and much more. Plus, couples needn’t pay to transport and house vendors brought along from back home. Environment Individuals who take great strides to conserve resources by reducing their energy consumption and protecting the environment often find that shopping local is beneficial.
Local vendors are more likely to source their materials from other local businesses, reducing their carbon footprints along the way. For example, local caterers may rely on local farmers for their foods, affording couples the chance to host eco-friendly or even farm-to-table weddings.
Working with local vendors often translates into getting more personalized service and attention than mass retailers or merchants can provide. Going local when choosing wedding vendors is an increasingly popular choice among couples about to tie the knot.