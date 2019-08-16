INDIANA, Pa. — Local area baking and pastry arts students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts are currently completing studies at the Academy with a professional externship.
Noah Mick, West Hannah Street, Houtzdale, son of Lisa Mike of Houtzdale and Jerry Mick of Fallen Timber, is a 2017 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. He is an extern at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, S.C. At the Academy, he received fall 2017 and spring 2018 dean’s list recognition and maintained perfect attendance.
Gracie A. Poole, Ridge Avenue, Curwensville, daughter of Beth Poole of Curwensville, is a 2017 graduate of Clearfield Junior-Senior High. She is an extern at the Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst N.C. At the Academy she received a $3,000 scholarship and maintained perfect attendance.
Students will receive certification of completion of the Academy program after successfully completing 450 hours at the externship site.
The Academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission (ACFEFAC) and has been designated an Exemplary Program.
Exemplary Programs have attained the highest educational standards recognized by the ACFEFAC. These accredited programs have met or exceeded published industry standards and are distinguished from hundreds of other post-secondary culinary programs in the nation.