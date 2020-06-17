SELINSGROVE — A number of high-achieving students were named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Locally, Lillian Lee of Luthersburg was recognized on the dean’s list.
