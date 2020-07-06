Demographic survey taking place in Brady Township
LUTHERSBURG — Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office announces that they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Brady Township to begin July 6 and continuing until July 31.
Survey forms will be mailed to customers on Highland Street Extension, Tower Lane, Deer Lane and Robin Lane. The planning office and township officials ask for the public's assistance during this time.
Families and individuals who receive a survey should complete it and return it promptly. To ensure a successfully survey, the office will conduct phone calls and door to door visits for surveys not returned to the office. Anyone who has received a survey and has any questions or concerns should contact Amanda Davis at 765-5149.
The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County.
Gulich Twp. approves truck purchase
SMITHMILL — Gulich Township Supervisors recently approved the purchase of a new dump truck.
Supervisors also noted that the township's website is available at gulichtwp.org.
The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6., beginning at 4 p.m. in the Gulich Township Municipal Building.
Clearfield H.S. Class of 1968 to hold birthday party
The Clearfield High School class of 1968 will hold its 70th birthday party on Aug. 1 from 6 -11 a.m. at the Clearfield VFW. For more information, call 290-9784.
AA meetings to resume in Houtzdale
HOUTZDALE — Alcoholics Anonymous "Bridge to Sobriety" meetings will resume at the Wreck Center in Houtzdale on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. The meeting will abide by social distancing guidelines/restrictions.