DUBOIS — Sean Michael DuBois of DuBois was one of 249 graduates from Drexel University’s College of Medicine’s class of 2021.
His Doctor of Medicine degree was conferred on May 18 at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia, after which he and his fellow graduates were administered the Physician’s Pledge.
DuBois started his general surgery residency at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem on July 1. His parents, Christie DuBois Naddeo and husband John of Clearfield, and Jeffrey Scott DuBois and wife Paula of DuBois, all attended his commencement ceremony with Philadelphia’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions in place.
His maternal grandparents are Sharon and Terry Wilson of Clearfield and his paternal grandparents are the late Marilou and Robert DuBois of DuBois.