Nate Sipes has had a love of the outdoors and wildlife for as long as he can remember.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Sipes took that love and turned it into a career, becoming a biology teacher at Clearfield High School.
So when the opportunity came up for him to take a nearly three-week trip to Alaska to explore one of the final frontiers on earth, he jumped at the chance.
“It’s something that’s been on my bucket list for a long time,” Sipes said. “Liking the outdoors as much as I do and that being pretty much the last frontier, it’s just been a dream to go there.”
He and his wife Krystina, along with her mother Kathy Brown and husband Dave made the tip with Mary Beth Long, Krystina’s aunt, who put the trip together.
The trip to Alaska wasn’t the first wildlife excursion for Sipes, who went on a turkey hunt to Kansas about eight years ago, but the trip to Alaska was certainly on another level.
“I can’t really put words to it,” Sipes said. “It was just an absolutely incredible experience. It’s unbelievable what we were able to see.”
Sipes did not do any hunting, at least not with the intent to harvest an animal. But this trip was still chock full of chances to hunt for a vast array of animals in their natural habitat, and Sipes and his group were highly successful.
Sipes took over 7,000 photos on the 18-day excursion that lasted from July 26 to Aug. 12 and saw everything from Bald Eagles, Canadian Lynx, Caribou, Dull Sheep and Moose to Artic Puffins, Orca Whales, Harbor Seals and Stellar Sea Lions.
And perhaps the highlight of the trip, which happened on Day 1, was a trip to a Grizzly Bear Preserve, where Sipes and his group basically hung out with the beasts for about 24 hours.
They flew into Anchorage, drove around the Turnagain Arm onto the Kenai Peninsula and stayed in town called Sterling. They had to take plane just to the west to the Chinitna Bay inside Lake Clark National Park to a completely private bear camp.
“The goal is to get close to wild grizzly bears,” Sipes said.
And that’s exactly what they did.
“It was incredible,” Sipes said. “In 24 hours we saw 30-35 bears and some were within four to five yards of us. At first we were all kind of worried that they would smell what we are cooking or see us as a food source.”
Their guide quickly explained they had nothing to worry about since they are secluded in the private camp and not hunted, they don’t see humans as a threat and are comfortable walking right up to you.
That doesn’t mean Sipes wasn’t still a little apprehensive at first.
“The adrenaline was definitley pumping on some of those encounters,” he said. “It was just incredible. At one point we saw a mother with three cubs and she didn’t have a care in the world that we were there.”
Not only did they see a couple dozen Grizzlies during the 24-hour trip, but they also came across three wolves, which isn’t something that happens with much regularity, even in Alaska.
“People have been up there for three years and only seen one wolf, and we saw three on our first day,” Sipes said.
The wolves were a sign of things to come as the group enjoyed neat perfect weather during their stay and were lucky enough to be able to view Mount Denali from top to bottom on a visit to the landmark.
“You hear that classic Alaska weather is 60 degrees and rainy every single day,” Sipes said. “And out of the 18 days we were there, we only got rained on once and the temperatures were high sixties, low seventies.
“And then we got to see Mount Senali from top to bottom. There are 800,00 people that go into Denail National Park and less than 1 percent get to see it from top to bottom, and we got to see it. Everything worked out.”
While staying at a lodge near Sterling during their first week, the group was also able to enjoy some salmon fishing and reeled in a heck of a haul.
“We caught about 18 between the five of us and brought back 45 pounds of salmon,” Sipes said. “A couple that we caught were were pushing 15 pounds. The vast majority were around 7-8.
Another perk of the trip was a daily bald eagle sighting. Sipes said seeing the majestic birds was a very common thing during their time in Alaska.
“The first day we were in Sterling we say a bald eagle,” he said. “I don’t know if we had a day the first week that we didn’t see a bald eagle. There are just so many of them there.
“ We took raft down the Kenai River and saw 12 different bald eagles the couple hours we were on the float.”
Sipes went from rafting one day to taking a cruise a few days later, although probably not the kind of cruise most think about.
“I was a specialty cruise, the whole goal is to see wildlife, especially oceanic wildlife,” Sipes said. “And they take you out to a glacier and feed you lunch while you are next to it and chunks are falling off of it. We were right there while chunks the size of a small house were falling off the glacier into the water.”
The cruise is where Sipes encountered Orcas, seals and seal lions as well as Arctic Puffins far too numerous to count.
About the only wildlife he didn’t get to see were Humpback and Beluga whales.
“We were not in right spot at right time, but those were about the only big animals that we did not get to see,” Sipes said.
Perhaps Sipes will see them on his next trip.
“If I have the opportunity to ever do it again, I will go back to Alaska in a heartbeat,” he said. “You just cannot describe how special that place is unless you see it first hand.
“I love hunting. I love animals. That’s the reason I became a biology major. I love the wildlife. I love the ecology of everything. And there are just so many unique things there that you just have to take a step back and realize how special it is.”