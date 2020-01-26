A woman’s hair is said to be her crowning glory. Many women want their hair to look their best and never more than on their wedding day.
A bride’s wedding day is a bad time to not to have a good hair day. That’s why meeting with a stylist prior to the wedding day is so important.
Tan Salon Manager and Stylist Jennifer Ogden Davis suggests brides meet with their stylist at least two months in advance to discuss how they want their hair to look for the wedding.
“Two months gives enough time in the event things don’t turn out the way the bride has envisioned their hairstyle. It gives us a chance to make changes and come up with a different game plan that is something she will love.”
Dress, veil or hair accessories can all help a bride determine how hair will be styled. One of the most important factors in a wedding hairstyle is to find a stylist that is familiar with the bride’s hair, understands what she wants and can make her vision a reality.
A stylist who is patient, understanding and open to reviewing various photographs to help draw inspiration to give a bride exactly what she’s looking for. Davis said brides should bring their veil or hair accessories when they come in for the trial run.
Brides should be prepared to invest some time prior to the big day to help them get the look they want. “We want to have enough time in the event the bride decides she wants something different or the style isn’t what she wanted.
It is recommended brides who color or highlight their hair, to have the procedure done approximately a month to three weeks prior to the wedding for the most natural look, she said. A hair cut should be given about two weeks before the wedding day, Davis said. “You want to look like you not like you’ve just had your hair cut,” she explained.
Davis said she is currently seeing brides choosing less structured hairstyles for their wedding day. “Trends are for a more vintage look. More soft curls. Updos are not as popular right now.”