The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will host a local author series just in time for the holidays. The public is encouraged to attend a discussion and book signing on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Joshua Sykes, a new author from Clearfield, will discuss his book titled Truth Poet. The book showcases truth through poetry, songs, and sayings. Sykes states, “The book delves into truth on various levels—some truth is quite hard and controversial, much is glorious.” He goes on to say, “Open the pages of this book and you could find material and situations that you or those around you have experienced.” This book will allow the reader an opportunity to seek truth through different means.
Sykes has a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in English from Penn State University. He currently serves in various children’s and teen’s ministries at the Clearfield Alliance Church.
Through his work, he helps teens and young adults who are or who have been in the foster care system. Our community is lucky to have him showing our young people that there is goodness in the world.
The evening will conclude with a book signing and light refreshments. Be sure to pick up a signed copy of Truth Poet for just $17.99. This would make a wonderful gift for someone on your Christmas list.
Next month, the Shaw Public Library will feature The Legend of Chief Chinklacamoose by Melvin Lingle.
If you need further information on the local author series, please do not hesitate to call the library or visit them on Facebook.