PHILADELPHIA _ It shouldn’t have been so difficult, but things rarely come so easy for the Detroit Lions. Following a blocked field goal, it took an offensive pass interference call and a dropped pass in the closing seconds to preserve a hard-fought 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins blocked a 46-yard Matt Prater field-goal attempt inside two minutes remaining, giving the Eagles a chance to tie or take the lead. But a fourth-and-5 conversion was waived off when it was ruled running back Darren Sproles pushed off to make the catch.
It marked the fourth time the Eagles were flagged for offensive pass interference in the game.
Now facing fourth-and-15, quarterback Carson Wentz’s deep throw floated over the extended arms of Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin, but bounced off the hands of rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, preserving Detroit’s victory.
The action was relentless from the start of the game as the team’s combined for 24 points on the game’s first four possessions. The Eagles took the opening kickoff down to the Lions’ 7-yard line before stalling and settling for a 25-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
The Lions wasted little time responding. Coming back from a benching last week, return man Jamal Agnew got a block from J.D. McKissic to bring the kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown.
The counter punch came in the form of a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles. On third-and-6 from Detroit’s 20, Wentz scrambled up the gut for 19 yards and running back Jordan Howard capped the series with a 1-yard run off right tackle.
Getting their first crack on offense with 6:15 remaining in the opening quarter, the Lions answered with a long touchdown drive of their own. Converting three third downs on the possession, Kerryon Johnson leaped across the goal line to put the Lions up, 14-10, early in the second quarter.
After a pair of punts, the Lions extended their lead thanks to a pair of turnovers. Fumbles by rookie running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Nelson Agholor turned into a pair of field goals, giving the Lions a 20-10 lead at the half.
The scoring slowed to start the second half before the Eagles put together a touchdown drive late in the third quarter. On third down, Agholor took a short pass from Wentz, ran through a tackle attempt by safety Quandre Diggs and waltzed into the end zone.
But again the Lions quickly countered. Quarterback Matthew Stafford beat an Eagles blitz on third down for a 27-yard gain to Marvin Jones and finished the touchdown drive by connecting with Jones on a 12-yard crosser.
For the series, Stafford completed four of his five throws for 71 yards and the score.The Eagles closed the gap back to three with 4:32 remaining in the game when Wentz connected with Agholor again, this time from 2 yards out. Lions defenders Trey Flowers and Jarrad Davis each committed personal foul infractions in the red zone, with Flowers late hit on Wentz coming on third down.
After a Lions punt, the Eagles turned it over on downs, setting up the blocked field goal and the game’s dramatic ending sequence.
The unbeaten Lions (2-0-1) return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
In other games:
CHIEFS 33,
RAVENS 28
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won a showdown between two of the NFL’s top offenses.
The Ravens made them work for it until the very end.
Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in another dazzling performance, Kansas City held quarterback Lamar Jackson in check most of the rain-soaked afternoon, and the Chiefs held on for a 33-28 victory over Baltimore on Sunday.
LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams combined for 116 yards rushing and a score in place of the injured Damien Williams, while the Chiefs (3-0) stopped the Ravens three times on 2-point attempts.
The last came after Jackson scrambled for a touchdown with 2:01 to go. The conversion would have gotten the Ravens (2-1) within a field goal, but Jackson was shoved out of bounds short of the pylon.
Baltimore tried to get the ball back with a rare dropkick, but the Chiefs calmly called for a fair catch. Then they converted on third down moments later to run out the clock.
Mark Ingram was the Ravens’ biggest bright spot, running for 103 yards and a trio of touchdowns while catching four passes for 32 yards. Jackson finished with 267 yards passing and 46 rushing, most of that when he was trying to rally the Ravens from a big halftime hole.
The Chiefs scored four times in the second quarter for the second consecutive week, this time getting three touchdowns and Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal to take a 23-6 lead. They scored four TDs in the second quarter last week in Oakland .
COWBOYS 31,
DOLPHINS 6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and the Cowboys pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites.
One of Prescott’s TD tosses to Cooper came before halftime, but the Dolphins had a great chance to lead at the break as 22-point underdogs. Kenyan Drake fumbled on first down from the Dallas 7-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter. DeMarcus Lawrence recovered to preserve a 10-6 lead.
Josh Rosen was 18 of 29 for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first start for Miami, which went with him over Ryan Fitzpatrick after getting outscored 102-10. No team since 1961 had a worse point differential through two games.
The rebuilding Dolphins are 0-3 for the first time since losing their first seven in 2011. They have been outscored 133-16, the largest point differential through three games in league history since 1950.
Prescott fueled the first Dallas team in 41 years to win its first two games while rolling up at least 400 yards and at least 30 points each time. And while the Cowboys reached 3-0 for the first time since 2008, it took them awhile to find that offensive form.
Ezekiel Elliott had his second straight 100-yard game after missing the entire preseason holding out for the $90 million extension he signed the day of the first full workout before the regular season. Rookie Tony Pollard had his first 100-yard day (103), clinching it on a 16-yard run for his first touchdown.
PACKERS 27,
BRONCOS 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores and Preston Smith matched a career high with three sacks. Green Bay got to Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers to lead the Packers (3-0) to the win despite being dominated in time of possession 35:34-24:26.
Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard strike on the opening drive and finished 17 of 29. Jones’ touchdown runs both came from 1 yard.
Flacco was 20 of 29 for 213 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. For the third straight game, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Denver’s defense failed to get a sack or force a turnover. The Broncos (0-3) fell to 0-6-1 on the road against the Packers.
BILLS 21,
BENGALS 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in rallying the Bills. Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. And cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining.
The Bills squandered a 14-0 lead and were forced to rally back after the Bengals scored 17 points to take the lead on three consecutive possessions.
Buffalo improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and only third time in 26 years. The Bengals fell to 0-3.
Frank Gore also scored on a 1-yard run and finished 76 yards rushing.
Bills starter Josh Allen finished 23 of 36 for 243 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Knox and a costly interception, which set up the Bengals’ first touchdown. Allen was nearly picked off two more times and almost lost a fumble before being ruled he was out of bounds.
Buffalo’s defense came to the rescue after appearing winded on a hot afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. The Bills forced four turnovers, with White finishing with two interceptions.
COLTS 27,
FALCONS 24
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis (2-1) has won two straight overall and seven in a row at home.
The Falcons (1-2) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to get within three on Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 4:11 to play. But the Falcons opted to kick deep and never got the ball back.
Brissett closed it out with an 11-yard pass to Jack Doyle on third-and-4. He finished 28 of 37 with 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. T.Y. Hilton caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but missed the second half after aggravating a quad injury that slowed him in practice this week.
Ryan was 29 of 34 with 340 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He passed John Elway for ninth on the league’s career completion list and broke a tie with Elway for No. 11 on the career TD passes list. Ryan now has 4,143 completions and 303 touchdown passes.
PATRIOTS 30, JETS 14
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow a defensive touchdown for the third straight week.
Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead each added a rushing touchdown for the Patriots (3-0), who won their seventh straight over the Jets and earned their ninth consecutive regular-season win at home over their AFC East rival.
It was the Patriots’ first game since releasing receiver Antonio Brown. The four-time All-Pro was cut by the team on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. Brown’s absence didn’t slow New England against a Jets team that was without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, still recovering from mononucleosis, and injured linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. They seemed lost at times on defense and struggled to move the ball offensively — going 0 for 12 on third down — against the Patriots’ top-ranked defense in quarterback Luke Falk’s first NFL start.
Brady was 28 of 42 for 306 yards and headed to the sideline with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter and New England leading 30-7. He was briefly replaced by rookie Jarrett Stidham, who completed his first two passes before having his third intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Jamal Adams. Brady returned the following series.
Super Bowl MVP receiver Julian Edelman left with a chest injury.
VIKINGS 34,
RAIDERS 14
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, while Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon.
The defense had plenty to do with the victory, too. An interception by Harrison Smith of an overthrow by Oakland’s David Carr set up the second of two touchdowns by Adam Thielen to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Eric Wilson had two of Minnesota’s four sacks.
Cook had 16 carries for 110 yards and a score in just three quarters, and his backups capably grabbed the baton. Rookie Alexander Mattison got his first NFL touchdown as the Vikings (2-1) rushed for 211 yards and didn’t even attempt a fourth-quarter pass for the second time in two home games. Last week in a loss at Green Bay, Cousins had three turnovers, including a first-and-goal interception in the end zone.
Cousins enjoyed a sack-free game for the first time in his Vikings career and finished a crisp 15 for 21 for 174 yards and one score to Thielen on their opening possession. That throw covered 35 yards, a rollout away from the play-action when he planted in front of a pressuring defensive tackle P.J. Hall and zipped the ball across the field, where Thielen was racing past safety Curtis Riley. That was one of three touchdown drives of 75-plus yards, and Thielen scored later on an inside handoff off a jet sweep at the goal line.
Derek Carr went 27 for 34 for 242 yards and touchdowns to J.J. Nelson and Tyrell Williams.