DUBOIS — The Annual DuBois Educational Foundation Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser to support Penn State DuBois athletic and student activities is planned for 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Luigi’s Villa, 800 West Weber Avenue in DuBois.
The event will feature wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and dessert. Live and silent auctions, raffles, and other games of chance will also be held. Numerous businesses and individuals in DuBois and the surrounding areas have donated prizes and auction items to the event.
Tickets are $40 per person, and may be purchased by contacting Laura at 375-4705 or lmp29@psu.edu.