The Martin’s grocery store in DuBois and its Giant grocery affiliates are limiting the number of people allowed inside the store at any one time. The restriction is an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It should reduce the risk for the store’s employees as well as its customers.
We probably need to get used to this.
This is likely to be the face of the future for months, perhaps years, as we endure and then attempt to recover from the economic disaster that has accompanied the spread of the deadly virus among us.
There is a ripple effect.
All our lives, we have been used to just “going to the store,” when it is necessary, when it is convenient ... or “just because.”
Now, we might need to wait inside our vehicles, parked or idling. Some places will manage entry by head counts. Others will employ variants of the “take a number” or “make an appointment” procedures.
People will get irritated.
“My child needs to use the bathroom!”
“I have a doctor’s appointment in 15 minutes!”
“I didn’t hear you call my name (number); what do you mean, I have to start all over?”
Not all of these scenes will play out at Martin’s. In all likelihood, most of them will not.
But limiting access is likely to be a hallmark of our social recovery — and it flies right in the face of one of Americans’ most cherished freedoms, the right to move about the country, indoors and outdoors, as we choose, and not as any “Big Brother,” governmental or private, tries to tell us how to do that.
Just sitting and thinking about limit-setting, as is the posture adopted by most people who read newspaper articles, evokes disturbing reactions.
Now imagine people in a hurry, people in physical pain due to trauma, illness or disease — people amped up by psychological problems or by booze or drugs.
“Limits” is not going to go over very well in some instances. Limits within churches? At sporting events? Along parade routes? At parks and beaches?
Well over 90 percent of all Americans are civil, usually cheerful, accommodating and tolerant. “Go ahead; I don’t mind,” is a hallmark of our society.
But that 10 percent ... Ugh!
At one time or another, many of us “90 percenters” get torqued into that wound-too-tightly 10 percent.
Breathe. Deep breaths, one, then another. Sigh. Try it again. OK, now force a smile.
Limits. Ugh.
— Denny Bonavita