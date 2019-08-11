HYDE — David Lilly won the men’s club championship, while Ann Beardsley earned the ladies title Sunday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Lilly topped Bob Gearhart, while Beardsley defeated Laurie Breakey.
The men’s crowned five other flight champions.
The first flight winner was Ben Timko, who topped Perry Rowles.
Ken Billotte beat George Holobinko to win the second flight, while Jim Davidson downed Murray Kohan to take the third flight.
The fourth flight went to Dan Gearhart, who topped Bob Kroell, and the fifth flight winner was Jack Woodford, who defeated Ryan Sayers.