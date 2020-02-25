INDIANAPOLIS — Athletic testing doesn’t start until Thursday, but Joe Burrow is already winning the NFL combine.
As the consensus No. 1 prospect in the draft, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will barely even do anything on the field this week at Lucas Oil Stadium, but he has treated the offseason sideshow with note-perfect poise, from his tweets to his media interviews. No, he stressed Tuesday morning, he does not plan on refusing to play for Cincinnati if it wants to make him its franchise cornerstone in two months.
“The only thing I’ve said is that I just didn’t want to be presumptuous about the pick,” said Burrow, an Ohio native who has long been considered the top option for the Bengals with the first selection. “That’s why I’ve been non-committal, because I don’t know what’s going to happen. They might not pick me. They might fall in love with someone else. You guys kind of took that narrative and ran with it. There has never been anything like that from my end.”
The issue is, Burrow last week was quoted as acknowledging his “leverage” and adding that “[the Bengals] have their process and I have my process.” Naturally, Burrow was peppered with questions about the notion of whether he would make like Eli Manning 16 years ago and try to force his way out of a less-than-ideal destination.
And it doesn’t sound as if that’s the case.
“I’ll play for whoever drafts me. I’m just not going to be presumptuous about what they want to do. It’s the draft. You guys have been covering it for a long time,” Burrow told reporters. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Still, barring something drastic, expect Burrow to be quarterbacking a Steelers rival in the AFC North for years to come. Just don’t plan on getting a glimpse of him later this week when the combine action moves to prime time on the NFL Network.
Burrow confirmed that he won’t throw or do on-field workouts with the rest of the quarterbacks Thursday evening. He’ll let his national championship-winning season stand up on its own, and more than likely lead him right into a rebuilding roster in Cincinnati.
“I’m not going to not play,” Burrow said. “I’m a ballplayer. Whoever takes me, I’m going to go show up.”
Second-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor also spoke Tuesday and hardly tipped his hand to what his organization is thinking, obvious as it may seem. Taylor was sure to note that he simply looks forward to sitting down with Burrow this week and learning more about him.
“We have not had a chance to meet Joe yet,” Taylor said. “We just started meeting with guys on Sunday and Monday for the first time, so we’ve still got five days left. We’ll get a chance to get in front of him these next couple days.”
Taylor and company have also spent time with Tua Tagovailoa, the left-hander out of Alabama considered by most to be the second-best quarterback in the draft. He had long been viewed as the prize of the 2020 crop, but then Burrow came along and cemented himself as the front-runner.
“He’s a fierce competitor,” Tagovailoa said of Burrow. “He’s really good.”
And really … funny?
It was Monday night on Twitter that Burrow let a little levity into the combine hubbub. A few hours after the internet had fun with Burrow’s hand size measuring as the third-smallest among the 17 passers in Indianapolis, Burrow took it in stride.
“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands,” Burrow posted. “Please keep me in your thoughts.”
“I think the only thing with the hands is if you have a lot of fumbles, and I didn’t have a lot of fumbles,” he said Tuesday when asked about it. “So I think it’s a non-factor. I don’t get paid to talk about measurements and analyze the measurements. I get paid to play football, so that’s what I’m going to do.”
At least twice a year against the Steelers, one would think. And it might surprise you to learn that Burrow actually referenced the Steelers, albeit in an indirect way.
Burrow, who started his college career at Ohio State, twice mentioned former Buckeyes star J.T. Barrett, who ended 2019 as the quarterback on the Steelers practice squad.
“He prepared better than anybody I’ve ever been around,” Burrow said of Barrett, “and was super confident as a result of it.”
Steelers activity
Each team gets 45 “formal” interviews with prospects during the combine week, and some tend to leak out as the days go by.
Two intriguing players, Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, mentioned Tuesday that they have met formally with the Steelers.
Okwuegbunam measured in as the third-tallest tight end at the combine at 6-feet-5, 258 pounds, and left college a year early after posting at least six touchdown catches in all three seasons.
“Personally, I like to stretch the field. I like using my speed to my advantage,” Okwuegbunam said. “I love when coaches have the confidence to let me stretch the field. Being a tight end, I feel like that is a big thing I can add to create mismatches and add that element to the game.”
Reagor is one of the smaller receivers here at 5-10½ but is known for his speed, which has him in the first round of some mock drafts. It’s probably not surprising that the Steelers wanted to visit with a prospect whose dad, Montea Reagor, was a second-round pick in 1999 as a defensive end. Three years in a row, they’ve used their first pick on a player with NFL bloodlines.
“I’m a vertical guy,” said Reagor, who has had formal interviews with 15 teams. “I can run any route. But I’m a smaller guy. So, getting in there behind those linebackers, I feel like it can be a good advantage.”