CHERRY TREE — The Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240 Hwy. in Cherry Tree, will be hosting a one night rally on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. The well-known television evangelist Drs. Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne are the founders of revival ministries international, the river at Tampa Bay Church, River Bible Institute, River School of Worship, Tampa, Florida.
In Dec. 1987, Rodney, along with his wife, Adonica, and their three children moved from their native land, South Africa, to the United States — called by God as missionaries from Africa to America to bring a mighty revival to America.
In April 1989, the Lord sent a revival of signs, wonders and miracles in Cliffon Park, New York and has continued until today. Thousands of people touched by the living God! Saving, healing, delivering, restoring, and setting free.
All denominations are invited to come together in unity as we worship together and see the power of God coming to our communities. A great outpouring and breakthrough of the Holy Spirit.
For more information call 948-5765.
Doors open at 6 p.m.