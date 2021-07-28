ST. MARYS — Recently, the Joseph A. Williams Medical Scholarship for $4,750 was awarded to Mitchell Cashmer of Weedville by the Elk County Community Foundation.
Mitchell is a graduate of Gannon University and has been accepting into the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In his estate plans, Joseph A. Williams (1876-1979) was interested in the education of local students pursuing a medical degree and established this scholarship. Williams was a very hard and dedicated worker who was employed by the Kaul and Hall Lumber company for more than 67 years. He later became president of various lumber and clay industries. Williams was president of Eastern Clay Products, which comprised all clay products industries east of the Mississippi River. As one of the founders of the Industrial Council of St. Marys, Joseph Williams was always interested in civic matters. He held leadership positions with the American Red Cross; United Fund; Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital and the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township.
The Community Foundation currently administers approximately 155 scholarship funds and anyone interested in establishing a scholarship fund is asked to please contact the Elk County Community Foundation at 814- 834-2125 or check out their website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.