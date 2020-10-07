LORETTO — All 51 of Saint Francis University’s Physician Assistant Science program recent graduates successfully passed the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam on their first attempt.
This news solidifies a 98 percent first-time tester pass rate for the program over the past five years; higher than the national average of 96 percent.
The Physician Assistant Science program prides itself on producing graduates with a strong medical knowledge, an exceptional demonstration of clinical competence along with a high level of interpersonal and communication skills. SFU Physician Assistant Science graduates also acquire skills in professionalism that are designed to lead them towards health care leadership positions.
“Much of the program’s success can be attributed to the hard work of students, faculty, staff, and the support of administration. We are so grateful for all of the time and effort that the faculty and students have put forth in achieving such outstanding outcomes. Our students are definitely motivated by the opportunity to positively contribute to patient care,” said Dr. Carrie Beebout, who serves as the Physician Assistant Department Chair.
According to Dr. Beebout, job placement for Saint Francis Master of Physician Assistant Science graduates has been excellent. In fact, over the past three years MPAS graduates have posted a 100 percent employment rate within six months of graduation according to the University’s First Destination Report published annually. The 2019 results continue the trend of achieving an 100 percent employment rate by graduates.
The Class of 2019 graduates found employment with companies/organizations including: Cleveland Clinic, Magee Women’s Specialty, Geisinger Medical Center, UPMC, Pediatric Care Center, Western Maryland Health Systems, Southern Oregon Orthopedics, Inc.