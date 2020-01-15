CLARION — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, course conducted by Penn State Extension, is being held on Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. The certification exam will begin at noon on Feb. 17.
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing foodservice facilities. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years. The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call (877) 345-0691. To see more ServSafe courses offered in your area, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe.
Why choose to take ServSafe through Penn State Extension? “Because Penn State Extension Educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety,” Richard Kralj said. “By taking a course through Penn State Extension, you have access to our wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources.”
About Penn State
Extension Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products and services. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs. With support from federal, state and county governments, extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years. Penn State Extension offers a variety of online non-credit courses for the public. Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses and publications at their convenience, and register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.